How to STOP raising cotton wool kids, expert reveals

We need to trust our children because they know, innately, what to be fearful of. They can sense danger at a biological, molecular level – otherwise we wouldn’t survive as a species.

And children need to own what they’re doing – even if that means taking a step back and watching them make a mistake.

Ultimately, they’re going to learn something from the experience, and their confidence and sense of self-belief will grow.

Don’t leave them totally exposed to hazards, but allow them opportunities that would encourage self-care skills and autonomous decision making.

As a parent, it’s easy to say, ‘No – I make the rules’ if your child wants to do something you’re uneasy about.

But if your child is going to thrive in life, they need to have the agency to think independently.

Your child might want to climb a tree, for example. Instead of saying, ‘No, get down!’, have a chat, find room for negotiation, bring both sides of the argument to the table and find a middle ground.

That might mean only climbing to a certain point or simply letting them know precisely what might happen if they fall. But letting the child have their say is fundamental in making them risk aware and also making them understand that, in life, the consequences of their actions can go in many different directions. No matter the outcome, they will grow as a result.’

There’s no better place to encourage this sense of risk and freedom than by exploring the great outdoors.

The current generation has been described as going through a ‘nature deficit disorder’ by many experts, simply because youngsters are so disadvantaged when it comes to having access to the outside world.

But this has a huge implication on their wellbeing, their personalities and their health. Parents should recognise the importance of this intimate connection with nature, from which we’ve been alienated so much.

This is a common discussion among parents – if your child has had an accident, how do you then move past that point where you can continue to take risks?

If you have a small traumatic experience, try to look at it retrospectively, after time has passed. Is it such a big deal for your child? Or has it impacted you more?

Accidents and injuries shouldn’t be encouraged, but we do need to be prepared for them as a part of life.

They can happen in extreme situations, or they can just as easily happen during mundane situations at home or in other so-called ‘safe’ environments.

If cuts and bruises are trophies of play, then emotional hurt is often a consequence of taking social risk – and also needs to be encouraged.

There might be an incident at school where your child tried to play with a group of kids but was rejected and had his or her feelings hurt. But whatever the outcome, it was worth the emotional risk because they put themselves out there and tried to make connections.

Talk to your child about the positives and, even if they’re shy, they’ll likely take the risk again in order to find new friends. Identify with them the positives and encourage them to share their thoughts and feelings.

Children copy parents. So if you’re reserved and you don’t want to try new things, they can quickly pick up on this and act the same way, too.

And this goes for everyday, routine matters, not just whether you decide to go out mountain biking with them!

Are you scared of eating in a different restaurant in case they don’t like the food? Do you avoid social situations with other mums and dads? Again, kids pick up on these things and then end up scared of doing anything that falls outside their routine or comfort zone. In some cases, you also might end up with a picky eater.

We can’t know everything as parents, so don’t try to pretend that everything is fine in life.

Don’t be afraid to cry in front of your child, or to show your frustration with a given situation. You’re an authentic human being with all the flaws that go with it, so don’t pretend to be one thing in front of your child and then act differently behind their back – because you’re not doing them any favours.

Even if you make mistakes, recognise them and share them with your child. They will then copy this emotional behaviour and understand that no-one can be perfect.

After all, they’re not stupid. They can sense when we’re not giving them the full story and if your happiness is just a pretence.

In some ways, this could actually take the pressure off parents; you can say, ‘I don’t know the answers – let’s go and find out together.’