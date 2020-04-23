How to take nucleic acid test in Beijing?

Beijing has expanded the scope of nucleic acid tests to cope with the heavy tasks of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic from rebounding.

Eight groups of people are required to take mandatory nucleic acid tests.

Those include COVID-19 patients and those who have a history of close contacts with the patients, fever clinic patients, patients in urgent need of hospitalization, inbound visitors through Beijing’s entry customs, people who recently returned from Wuhan, government employees who had trips outside Beijing, visitors in Beijing’s hotels and guesthouses, students in graduating classes in junior and senior high schools upon returning to Beijing.

So, how to take a nucleic acid test in Bejing? Click to see.