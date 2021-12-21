How to talk to kids this Christmas: Be strange, sound interested, and don’t bring up school.

Be surreal, sound interested, and don’t ask about school when talking to children this Christmas.

Don’t worry about being a boring adult if you’re seeing friends and family on Zoom or in person; instead, try these techniques for top chat.

I recall spending time as a child with certain adults – distant relatives, friends of my parents – and being struck by how bad they were at conversing with kids.

Some people simply did not care about children, which was fine; I felt the same way.

Others were well-intentioned, but they asked dull, awkward questions, which made me feel dull and awkward in turn.

“How’s school?” was a question I dreaded being asked.

I was convinced that I had a rich inner life, so it was strange – and depressing – that they had nothing more pressing to inquire about.

I now understand those who struggled to make small talk with me when I was ten years old.

I can talk to almost anyone as an adult, but I’m often intimidated when I’m around children.

According to Dr. Norman Gabriel, a senior lecturer in childhood studies at the University of Essex, I’m not alone in being concerned about my social competence with children under the age of 12.

“Many adults find it difficult to communicate with children,” he says.

“They forget they were once children, which makes it difficult to empathize emotionally.”

According to new research from North Carolina State University psychologists, adults have a hard time reading children’s emotions, which could explain why we have trouble connecting.

Everyone benefits, however, if adults like me can improve our kid-friendly conversational skills.

“It’s good for children when adults show genuine interest in them, but it’s also good for us,” Dr. Gabriel says.

Many of us will be spending time with children we don’t see very often over the holidays, both in person and via Zoom and FaceTime, if possible.

So, how can we foster a welcoming environment for intergenerational dialogue?

Julian Shapiro-Barnum is the creator and host of Recess Therapy, a YouTube and Instagram video series in which he talks to kids about everything from Komodo dragons to whether or not they should be allowed to vote.

The comedian from New York takes these debates seriously while remaining cheerfully prepared to roll in whatever direction the conversation takes.

“Be is my first rule.

