How to Watch Star Trek: Picard in the UK

Today is the day that we finally see the return of Jean-Luc Picard, who hasn’t been seen on any sort of screen for a good 18 years. Seriously, it’s been 18 years since Star Trek: Nemesis flopped at the box office, and nearly killed Star Trek for good. But after all that time we’re pushing into the future of Star Trek with first entry in the Picard-centric Picard hitting the catalogue of CBS All Access over in the States. But since we are not in America we can’t do that, and this is how you can watch the first episode for yourself.

Unlike every other Star Trek series that’s come so far, Picard is not going to be available on Netflix here in the UK. Instead Amazon bought the rights to the series, and that means it’s only going to be available on Prime Video. In other words you need a subscription to two services if you want to stream all of Star Trek. Unless you’re a dirty pirate, that is!

The first episode is set to hit CBS All Access tonight, 23rd January, and then it hits Prime on 24th (better known as tomorrow). We don’t know the exact time it’ll go live, but these things usually happen first thing in the morning. So it should be ready for you to either watch over your lunch break, or when you get home from work/school/wherever else you like to spend your Fridays.

Nope. These days streaming services aren’t in the habit of dropping series in one go, and CBS All Access is one of the ones that sticks to the typical weekly release model. That means we have to wait to, but fortunately Amazon isn’t one to sit on rights for months before doing anything with them, and no matter what happens we’ll only have to wait a few hours more than American viewers.

You can still binge Star Trek: The Next Generation in all its glory, but you will need a Netflix account for that.

Prime Video isn’t free, sadly, and you’re going to have to pay at least £8 a month to gain access. Unless, of course, you have a full-on Prime account, in which case you need to pay £79 for a full year – which actually works out cheaper if you’re planning on watching everything else Amazon has to offer. If you’re only interested in watching Picard, though you only need access for the next ten weeks. So three months/£24, or two months/£16 if you’re willing to wait a couple of weeks.

If that price seems a bit much, you can always password share with some other Trekkies.