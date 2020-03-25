How to wear the key catwalk trends, from XXL suits to doilies

Get your summer wardrobe sorted with these five looks

The Tudor neckline

The romance of a ruffle, a jacquard pattern, a headband and a bodice is very “in” this season. But perhaps Renaissancecore’s most wearable trend is the Tudoresque portrait neckline. It provides a perfect frame for Instagram poses and taps into the trend for all things Henry VIII (Six The Musical, Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror & The Light). Princess Fiona got here first.

Wear it now Channel Anne Boleyn in a square-necked gingham dress from Zara, £25.99.

The XXL suit

It makes sense that fashion’s current re-romances with tailoring and anything oversized (handbags, coats, watches, Lenny Kravitz’s scarf) should collide. The bigger suit takes its inspiration from that childhood moment when you went into your parents’ wardrobes and slipped inside your dad’s work suit. (See also Big and Boss Baby.) The look calls for excellent accessories (a clinch belt, say) and meaningful ways to tuck your hands into your pockets.

Wear it now A boxy blazer is perfect for a power lunch; try Arket’s oversized twill, £150.

Style it like Salander

This season, we’ll all dress like a misanthropic hacker-cum-genius and go for the wardrobe with the dragon tattoo: lots of leather (real and fake), a soupçon of bodycon and big, busting-the-algorithm boots, like Lisbeth Salander. The catwalks of Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta (the designer currently dictating fashion norms) were filled with brooding and inventively cut leather pieces à la Grease and 1968 Elvis. Who are we to argue?

Wear it now & Other Stories’ relaxed leather shirt is worthy of Lisbeth herself, £239.

Dress like a doily

The moodboard for this season has been firmly set to Things Your Gran Might Like. An increase in the quilted, knitted and upcycled has resulted in catwalk looks that resemble a jazzy grandma at Wednesday night bingo. The style that best embodies this is a Clangers-esque crochet: seen at Simone Rocha, Isabel Marant and Loewe on tops and shirts in first-holy-communion white, it’s a bit Little Women, a bit Lord Of The Rings.

Wear it now River Island has a crocheted mini dress with balloon paisley sleeves, £65.

Studio 54 chic

Maximalism is a big vibe this season: platform boots, lots of disco slink and Being More Lizzo are key. High-octane, glamorous looks were in evidence at Saint Laurent, Celine and Rick Owens, who paired glitter, sequins and bold metallic colours with classic silhouettes. So what if you’re only going to the pub? Channel Princess Stardust and dress red-carpet ready.

Wear it now Pay tribute to the Angelina Jolie leg in an Asos luxe‑gold dress with party slit, £50.

