How traditional Chinese medicine has emerged as a unique force in fighting the pandemic

Traditional Chinese Medicine has its roots in the Chinese civilization. It is a scientific understanding that has been explored and gradually institutionalised by generations of Chinese practitioners in their long struggle against various diseases. It contains thousands of years of Chinese concepts and theories about health combined with practical experience. In a sense, it is the very essence of Chinese culture that has passed down for thousands of years. A handful of herbs and a silver acupuncture needle have safeguarded the health and prosperity of the Chinese nation. At present, the wisdom of ages stored in ancient Traditional Chinese Medicine is playing a key role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.