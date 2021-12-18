How TV thrillers became obsessed with the minimalist modern home

Murder on the travertine floor: How TV thrillers became obsessed with the modern home’s minimalist aesthetic

The latest drama to be set in a desirable open-plan house is ‘The Girl Before.’

When did kitchen islands start to look so ominous?

Imagine you’re flipping through the channels when you come across a drama in which a well-dressed woman stands beside a massive kitchen island in a stylishly minimalist open-plan kitchen.

One of those floating staircases without a handrail can be seen in the background, and the night can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows behind her.

You’d be right to be concerned about this woman’s safety, if not her sanity.

Where is the murderousgaslighting husband – in one of those cupboards with no handles, perhaps?

From ITV’s Finding Alice, in which Keeley Hawes lost her memory after falling down a similar staircase, to Channel 4’s ludicrous Close to Me, in which Connie Nielson lost her memory after falling down a similar staircase, these interiors have become TV thriller shorthand for nefarious deeds afoot.

It’s no longer just murder on the dance floor; now it’s murder on the travertine.

Other recent TV thrillers where the domestic architecture would meet with Kevin McCloud’s approval include ITV’s Hollington Drive and Angela Black, and BBC One’s The Nest, while a new BBC One drama, The Girl Before, takes the sinister modernist home to the next level.

The four-part psychological thriller, adapted by JP Delaney from his own novel, follows thirtysomething Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who agrees to lease an impressive, ultra-minimalist house designed by mysterious architect Edward (David Oyelowo).

The rent is unusually low for such a posh pad, but there are stipulations: Jane must go through a series of intense and unusually personal interviews with the architect, as well as adhere to Edward’s strict house rules.

So, why have these open-plan homes become so popular in TV dramas?

“There’s a very simple answer to that,” says Hugh Warren, executive producer of Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London.

“You can fit the crew in them and move the camera around.”

Shooting in a normal-sized room is a heinous crime.

“However, there’s also a character issue here.”

If you have a middle-class protagonist, chances are they live in, thanks to shows like Grand Designs.

