How two ordinary terraces were transformed into one incredible ‘forever home’ in Melbourne

The owners of a small Victorian home in Melbourne were prepared to renovate and extend their tired single-fronted terrace when the house next door came up for sale.

In a lightbulb moment, the family of five decided to buy the other Fitzroy property and see whether it was possible to combine the two terraces into one, long five-bedroom forever home.

Enlisting the help of award-winning company Maynard Architects, the owners and architects set about trying to create one big house with a precious inner-city back garden.

Property records show the house next door was bought for $880,000.

The result is an ‘adventurous’ property spanning two addresses – and it comes complete with an open-plan living area, spacious garden, five bedrooms and a wide kitchen and dining space.

‘This is adventurous stuff. And although the trick is to make it look effortless, this one was a grind; hundreds of hours of work,’ architect Andrew Maynard told Domain.

‘You start to draw, it doesn’t work and you go down a rabbit hole… You back up and start again. You persist until the solution reveals itself.’

The two terraced homes are connected by a stylish hall and walkway, which leads directly through to a sunlit back garden.

The front door to the property is situated in this walkway, and the lounge, kitchen and dining room are now all on the ground floor, while a spiral staircase leads up to the master bedroom – which boasts a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom.

The unique home also features a two-storey kids-zone, with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a study space.

Maynard Architects designed a very specific triangular-style of roof, which rises and falls to ensure the front and back garden get the sun at different points during the day.

‘It all looks incredibly playful. But the angles are exactly made to not cast shadows to the south,’ Andrew said.

‘This home will go into my greatest hits album.’

It’s not just the exterior that is special, either.

The so-called ‘RaeRae’ home has been designed so that it is stuffed full of surprises on the inside, too.

In the kitchen there’s a hidden pantry, appliance storage shelves and food preparation area hidden behind a glass splash back.

Meanwhile, in the study, there is a ladder that leads to extra storage space for the owners and a large water tank has been buried within the garden.

‘Every part of the house can be a secluded space, closed off with hidden sliding doors, or opened up to be free flowing,’ Andrew said.

‘The occupants can be engaged and connected or alone and private. They have both/and, not either/or.’