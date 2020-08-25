How, What To Watch On The Final Day Of The 2020 Democratic National Convention

After three days of promoting party unity and plenty of criticisms against President Trump, the 2020 Democratic National Convention looks to go out with a bang, highlighted by Joe Biden accepting the party’s nomination for president Thursday night.

Day four will kick off at 9 p.m. and will air on most major television networks and their related news websites online. It will also be available to watch on social media via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.

Nine speakers are set to appear alongside Biden with two musical performances scheduled for the show.

Sen. Cory Booker

The U.S. senator from New Jersey will open night four of the 2020 DNC. Currently serving in his second term, Booker was among the packed field of candidates running for nomination during the 2020 Democratic primary. He ultimately pulled out in January 2020 before endorsing Biden in March.

Pete Buttigieg

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is another member of the 2020 Democratic primary field set to appear. Buttigieg became the first openly gay official in Indiana history after he came out in 2015 following his 2014 reelection. He made waves during the primary by narrowly winning Iowa and tying Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire. However, his momentum began to slow and he ultimately left the race in March 2020.

The Chicks

The first musical performance of the night will be courtesy of the pop-country group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. Performing since 1989, the trio has become a polarizing group within the country music space for their outspoken criticism of the Iraq War and Bush administration from 2000 to 2008. The group dropped Dixie from its name in June 2020 after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis given the words roots in Civil War-era U.S. South.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

The California governor is another official who has regularly found himself at odds with President Donald Trump after his election in 2018. The two have repeatedly gone back-and-forth on issues including immigration, gun control, and most recently, handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Elected in 2017, the Atlanta mayor is another local official who has seen her national profile rise because of her criticism of Trump. This has also put her at odds with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, which has only escalated as Bottoms has regularly criticized Kemp for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020.

According to reports, Bottoms was one of the people on Biden’s list of potential running mates for the November election.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

The U.S. senator from Wisconsin is a tenured member of Congress, originally serving in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2013. Baldwin’s election to the House was historic as it made her the first openly lesbian woman elected to Congress and first woman elected to Congress from Wisconsin. This repeated itself when Baldwin was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012.

Baldwin was also on the Biden’s list of potential running mates.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

A former lieutenant colonel in the Army, Duckworth has served as the U.S. senator for Illinois since 2017. Duckworth was serving as a helicopter pilot during the Iraq War when her helicopter was hit by an RPG fired by Iraqi insurgents. She lost both her legs and some mobility in her right arm from the attack, but continued serving in the Illinois Army National Guard until 2014.

Duckworth has regularly found herself the target of conservative media, recently getting into a Twitter battle with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Sen. Chris Coons

Currently serving as the U.S. senator from Delaware, Coons has been in Congress since winning a 2010 special election to replace the outgoing Ted Kaufman. Coons won his first full-term election in 2014 and serves as the vice chair on the Senate Ethics Committee under Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson. Coons is also said to be conducting Republican outreach to try and grow support for Biden.

John Legend and Common

The second musical performance of the night will be a collaborationof the two stars. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigan, are among the most outspoken critics of Trump, regularly attacking him on Twitter for decisions like his travel ban on Muslim countries and child separation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Common has also been a critic of Trump, but seems to focus more on his charitable and philanthropic endeavors including recent COVID-19 and racial injustice campaigns.

Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur and corporate lawyer from New York was one of the first people to declare his presidential campaign in 2017. Yang was a major proponent of universal basic income, something that became a pillar of his presidential campaign going into the 2020 Democratic Primary. Despite vocal support from the “Yang Gang,” Yang dropped out of the race in February 2020.

Michael Bloomberg

The former mayor of New York City was a relatively late arrival to the 2020 Democratic Primary field, declaring his candidacy in November 2019. He started his campaign after the initial primaries, instead focusing his efforts on the Super Tuesday states holding primaries on March 3. However, Bloomberg was unsuccessful and dropped out of the race the day after and endorsed Biden shortly after.

Joe Biden

The star of the show will close out the 2020 DNC by formally accepting the party’s nomination for president in the 2020 elections. In terms of what to expect, the DNC said Biden will speak “about his vision for uniting America to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis, and for delivering on that promise for all.”