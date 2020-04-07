How will Europe break out of confinement? Commission to present coordinated exit strategy

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will present on Wednesday a strategy for exiting coordinated containment measures between Member States, in order to prevent the 27 from exiting the coronavirus crisis in the same disorder as they entered it.

While several countries do not yet know when they can ease their containment measures, Austria and Denmark have already warned the Commission and the other Member States of the gradual lifting of their measures.

These advance reports are “a good first step” in the necessary coordination of measures, said Tuesday the Commission’s chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer.

When the pandemic hit the continent, member states reacted in dispersed order, some closing their borders, others refusing to export medical equipment, undermining European solidarity.

On March 26, the member states instructed Ms. von der Leyen and the President of the Council, Charles Michel, to prepare a coordinated exit strategy, as well as a recovery and investment plan. The exit strategy will be adopted by the Commission on Wednesday, then presented to the press by Mrs Von der Leyen. It will contain “guidelines, a vision of how the Member States should implement measures to gradually exit containment in a coordinated manner”.

On Wednesday, the commissioners will also discuss the recovery and investment plan, the day after a meeting of finance ministers on Tuesday which should clarify the socio-economic response of the EU to the crisis. According to the Commission, this recovery plan should be based on the multiannual EU budget (2021-2027), on which the 27 failed to agree before the crisis. The executive sees it as the “right” tool to ensure that investments reach all EU countries, with a view to “homogeneous recovery”.