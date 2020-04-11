How will IETT, metro and metrobus work in the curfew in Istanbul?

With the circular of the Ministry of the Interior, regulations were made in public transport vehicles in Istanbul for citizens with the exception of curfew.

IETT will arrange flights between 44.00 and 09.00 in the morning and 44.00 and 19.30 in the evening for two days. On the Metrobus line, there will be 10-minute intervals between 06.00 – 09.00 in the morning and 16.00 – 20.00 in the evening.

METRO CANCELLATION

All of the metro services in Istanbul were canceled for 2 days. In an announcement from Metro Istanbul, it was announced that the flights will start again on Monday, April 13 in accordance with the normal schedule.

Ferry routes will be done in the morning and evening hours

City Lines ferries will be operated at certain intervals only in the morning and evening on the Kadıköy-Karaköy-Eminönü, Üsküdar-Karaköy-Eminönü, Adalar-Kabataş, Bostancı-Adalar, Bosphorus line and Kadıköy-Beşiktaş lines.

