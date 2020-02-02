How you can recreate the iconic ‘Rachel Green’ style moments from Friends

While it has been more than 25 years since the popular American television show Friends first aired, the outfits worn by Jennifer Aniston’s iconic character Rachel Green are just as on-trend in 2020 as they were then.

From sassy work wear to everyday jeans and a t-shirt, her looks are timeless and comfortable – and Australian women can recreate most of them for as little as $60.

FEMAIL has rounded up some of the most iconic Rachel style moments – and how you can recreate them with a modern twist this year.

First is a simple and chic checkered dress worn in Rachel and Monica’s apartment.

Popular Australian brand Mossman sell an array of grey checkered dresses, one of which pictured below is on sale for $119.

In recent years the same pattern has been on-trend in the form of a blazer.

Next is the classic ‘mum jeans’ paired with a white t-shirt – a favourite relaxed look anyone can wear.

The outfit is worn numerous times and seen in a hallway shot of her with Ross.

This is a super easy outfit to recreate and can be worn regularly throughout the warmer months both at home and while out.

Cotton On regularly sell plain white shirts for $20 and can be paired with Missguided’s blue riot high rise exposed front mom jeans, which are currently on sale at $42.99.

During the series we see Rachel go from a waitress at Central Perk to a successful fashion stylist, but throughout her style is impeccable.

Another fashionable style is her blue blazer and skirt set in ‘The One With Ross’ Sandwich’ in season five.

Since the nineties the blazer-skirt combination has adapted into other pairings, such as blazer dresses and power suits with matching trousers for women.

Blazers vary in price depending on the brand but can often be purchased for $99.

Similarly to the short checkered dress, Rachel was also seen wearing a long everyday dress while carrying bags of shopping.

The midi and maxi dress is a common look for summer as the light material is free flowing and can easily be worn all day.

Numerous online retail platforms including The Iconic sell grey pattern strapped dresses as worn by Rachel.

Pictured is The Iconic’s ATMOS&HERE Emily Ruched Maxi Dress priced at $99.

In one of the earlier season’s Rachel wore a cute short skirt and jumper outfit while watching television at home.

During the scene Rachel also wears knee-high socks, but stockings are a good alternative during the cooler months.

This entire look can be found at Cotton On for only $60 with both the skirt and jumper priced at $30 each.

Whether you’re staying in or heading to a night out, look at some Rachel Green outfits for some inspiration.

For the everyday girl or business woman there will certainly be an outfit for the occasion.

Search online to view the best outfit combinations available or visit in store to see if the look is a true Rachel resemblance.