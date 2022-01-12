How your Queen’s Jubilee recipe could land you a spot in royal history in the Platinum Pudding Competition

According to contest judge Regula Ysewijn, the winning pudding will join a long line of royal recipes that have become British classics.

If you enjoy baking, now is your chance to win a prize that is even more prestigious than The Great British Bake Off trophy: the winner of the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition will have the opportunity to be a part of royal history.

Everyone over the age of eight in the UK has a chance to have their pudding become the next commemorative royal dish.

In honor of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, Fortnum and Mason is holding a competition to find a pudding.

The competition is being held in conjunction with The Big Jubilee Lunch, an initiative of the Eden Project to encourage street parties across the country.

The winning pudding will be the most recent in a long line of royal-themed desserts.

The first jubilee chicken recipe was created in 1935 for George V’s silver jubilee.

Then, for the banquet to commemorate The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, Constance Spry and Rosemary Hume of the Le Cordon Bleu cookery school in London prepared coronation chicken.

In 2002, for the Golden Jubilee, a modernized version of the dish called Jubilee Chicken was created.

These big occasions are marked by more than just chicken dishes.

The recipe for the future king William’s favorite chocolate biscuit cake, which was served as the groom’s cake at his wedding, was recently revealed by the Royal Collection Trust.

The recipe’s release allowed people at home to sample what the royal couple had on their plates.

What’s on the dinner table of royalty has always piqued our interest, and Queen Victoria’s chef Charles Elmé Francatelli was well aware of this when he created several recipes named after the Queen and Prince Albert.

Despite the fact that he was only the royal house’s chef for a short period of time, he was able to profit from it for many years.

Apple Charlotte was named after Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, who was a keen botanist and was said to be the patron saint of apple growers, according to legend.

Meanwhile, Agnes Marshall published a recipe for Princess Marie d’Orléans Surprise Bomb, an ice cream pudding, in 1894.

