Howard Henry’s tire shop will reopen after a lawsuit over a wall collapse in Harrisburg was settled.

Howard Henry will reopen his tire shop after a lawsuit over a wall collapse in Harrisburg is settled.

The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount just weeks before a trial was set to determine fault and damages for a catastrophic wall collapse in Harrisburg.

After a 25-foot wall next to the Mulberry Street Bridge in Allison Hill collapsed in 2016, dumping tons of debris onto the back of his property, including a car, and forcing him to close his tire shop, Howard Henry filed the lawsuit and several other legal challenges.

Henry’s nearly six-year legal battles revealed damning testimony at times, including structural issues with how the 107-year-old wall was renovated from a basement wall to a retaining wall for a parking lot in 1996, and questions about renovations on the wall just months before it collapsed.

The trial of over a dozen defendants was set to begin in January.

According to attorneys, the settlement came after discussions following two days of mediation in December.

Each of the defendants’ insurance companies agreed to pay a different percentage of a confidential amount that satisfied Henry.

The conclusion of the lawsuit occurs at the same time as the site cleanup is completed.

All of the debris has been removed, a new wall built, and a makeshift roof erected over Henry’s warehouse.

Henry stated that he intends to reopen his popular tire shop “in the near future,” but he did not specify when or to what extent.

He had 12 employees before the collapse, all of whom had to be laid off.

Howard said on Friday that he’s still determining what capacity he can reopen at, but that he plans to rebuild from there.

He stated, “I have a lot of choices.”

“I don’t have a timeline yet, so I don’t know what I’ll do right now,” she says, “but stay tuned.”

We’ll make an announcement as soon as possible.”

The site had been a huge eyesore along a major city thoroughfare until last summer, when work began to rebuild the wall and clean up the debris that had remained untouched for more than five years after the collapse.

The exposed debris field on May 20, 2020, more than 4 years after the wall collapsed, looked like this.

Years of finger-pointing and legal wrangling had previously stymied the removal of tons…

