HS2’s Florence and Cecilia Prepare to Rip Through the Chilterns

A slightly rubbish tribute to two female innovators has been revealed by HS2’s tunnelling contractors, who have named their enormous boring machines after a couple of history’s most renowned women innovators.

Florence you can probably guess, as it – or she, we should say now – is named after Florence Nightingale. The nurse. Very famous. Changed things for better. Everything gets named after her now. The second, Cecilia, is in memory of Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, who I am sad to report I had to look up, as she has not been on bank notes, not even in Scotland. Payne-Gaposchkin’s most significant work was in calculating the chemical composition of the sun in the 1920s, a discovery so groundbreaking people just sort of scoffed and said “No it isn’t, sweetheart” and told her to get on with ironing the more important paperwork of her male colleagues; until everyone later realised she was spot on, and men claimed the credit for her discovery.

Anyway, they now both feature on the side of two huge Tunnel Boring Machines set to drill side-by-side, ten-mile stretches under the Chilterns, which have now been fully built – by German specialist Herrenknecht – and are ready to ship over here and begin. There’ll be a few soft protesters to get through first as a warm up, before entering the chalk of the hills. [HS2]