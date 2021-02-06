Hu inspires Zhejiang past Guangzhou for sixth straight CBA win

ZHUJI, China, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Center Hu Jinqiu scored a game-high 30 points to help the Zhejiang Lions rout the Guangzhou Loong Lions 104-89 for their sixth straight win in the CBA here on Friday.

Hu was 11 of 13 from the floor and made all eight free throws, and Miroslav Radulica finished with 27 points, while Zhao Yanhao added 22 points for Zhejiang.

Dallas Moore led Guangzhou with 18 points, while Isaac Haas came off the bench to notch the team’s second-highest total of 13 points.

Radulica and Hu combined for 17 points, giving Zhejiang a 26-22 lead in the first quarter.

Guangzhou came from behind to tie the scores 37-37 after Haas hit a hook shot. However, Zhejiang stormed into a 7-0 run late in the second quarter and established a 52-43 lead at the break.

Zhejiang firmly held the advantage in the third quarter and went up 76-66 with a layup from Zhao at the buzzer.

Trailing by 10 points, Guangzhou cut the deficit to five but was unable to further narrow the gap. Zhejiang widened the gap to 10 points again after Hu made free throws with 4:17 minutes remaining and closed out the win from there. Enditem