Huanggang city adds another designated hospital for COVID-19 patients

WUHAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The city of Huanggang, one of the hardest-hit cities in epidemic-stricken Hubei Province, added another temporary designated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients Tuesday.

The hospital, which was rebuilt from the maternity and childcare hospital, received a total of 144 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.

A total of 400 hospital beds were added for treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, where 150 doctors and nurses have been dispatched.

According to the health commission of Huanggang, the city had reported 2,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.