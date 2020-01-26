Huatai Securities reports surging profit in 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Huatai Securities, a leading Chinese brokerage, estimated a surge in net profit in 2019 amid an overall recovery of the securities sector.

The company is expected to add 3.53 billion yuan (512.69 million U.S. dollars) to 4.28 billion yuan in net profits attributable to shareholders, up 70 to 85 percent, it said in its preliminary earnings estimate filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The gain came amid an overall recovery of the stock market and steady growth in bond issuance in 2019, the company said.

The company’s businesses including wealth management, institutional services and international operation all saw year-on-year growth, it said.