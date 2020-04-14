Huawei Calls for UK to Ignore Attacks on Its Involvement in the Country’s 5G Network

The Huawei 5G saga continues, with the company getting ahead of the next wave of shit to come its way in an open letter on its website.

The company has had a bit of a rocky relationship with the UK, after the US put the pressure on to sever ties with the company over security concerns that haven’t been backed up by any evidence yet. The UK’s final decision was to continue to work with Huawei but to keep it out of the “security critical” core network and cap its market share at 35 per cent as some measure of compromise.

The decision received push-back from a group of MPs from within the Conservative party, but the mini uprising lead nowhere after a vote that forced them to pipe down. Since then, coronavirus has reared its head, delaying the 5G rollout in the UK and Europe, as well as seeing theories springing up about how 5G is actually responsible for the pandemic leading to activists torching a number of 5G masts.

Huawei’s open letter says from vice president Victor Zhang, outlines the company’s focus on “keeping Britain connected” during the pandemic, especially as data usage is up by 50 per cent as a result of the lockdown.

“We have built trust in our UK business over 20 years by helping our customers – the mobile network operators – provide consumers with affordable, reliable calls and data. Despite this, there has been groundless criticism from some about Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G rollout. And there are those who choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence. Disrupting our involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice.”

Zhang continues by saying he looks forward to continuing to work with the UK after the crisis, “improving the networks, benefiting the economy and ultimately everyone in the UK, ending the postcode lottery of good connectivity,” and is focused on keeping Britain connected for now which it’s doing by keeping warehouses stocked with spare parts to that the maintenance and repairs of the masts can continue.