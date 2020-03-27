Huawei in Hot Water After Leaked Documents Suggest it Violated Trade Sanctions

Things aren’t looking good for Huawei after denying US allegations of shifty business only for internal documents to reveal that the company was involved in sending prohibited US computer equipment to Iran.

Reuters has reviewed two Huawei packing lists from December 2010 and an additional document from two months later that provide evidence of trade sanction violations that the US has been accusing Huawei of. The country has already tried to discourage its allies from doing business with the privately-owned Chinese tech company, but has bee largely ignored due to a lack of evidence.

Currently, Huawei is embroiled in a criminal case in which the US is alleging that Huawei violated trade sanctions on Iran, while Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder, Meng Wanzhou, is facing charges for bank fraud, and other allegations carried out in order to bypass the sanctions.

Huawei has always maintained its innocence, but these documents might make that that a tad harder. A second Chinese company, which is state-owned was also involved in obtaining the hardware for Iran, and has a longstanding relationship with Huawei. It seems that Panda International may have been a go-between allowing Huawei to ship goods into Iran and Syria. So things are definitely not looking rosy for Huawei right now. spokesperson from the company has said:

“Due to ongoing legal proceedings, it is not appropriate for Huawei to comment at this time. Huawei is committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we operate, including all export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, U.S., and EU.”

[Reuters via Engadget]