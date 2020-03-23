Huawei is Teasing the Reveal of its New GT 2e Smartwatch

Huawei looks set to launch a new smartwatch alongside the upcoming P40 this month.

The news comes directly from Huawei on its Weibo account, where it has shared a video teaser and images referencing the new device. The title of the video gives the game away in its entirety, reading, “HUAWEI Watch GT 2e – Coming March 26th.” That date has also been confirmed as the launch for the Huawei P40 by CEO Richard Yu, so we’ve got two new gadgets to look forward to next week.

The name itself suggests that the new smartwatch is a refreshed version of the existing Huawei Watch GT 2 which had a very unique (or bloody stupid, depending on your viewpoint) launch event last year, that saw members of the public diving into the Royal Victoria Dock to grab one for free from a semi-submerged kiosk.

The GT positioned itself as a smartwatch for athletes, boasting 15 sports modes with full-scale monitoring of 190 date types. The new ‘e’ presumably has something further to offer this particular crowd, based on the nature of the images and sporty things going on in the video, but we don’t know what yet. But we only have a week to wait. [TechRadar]

Feature image credit: Huawei/ TechRadar