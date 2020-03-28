Huawei launches P40 series smartphones

SHENZHEN, March 26 (Xinhua) — Huawei on Thursday launched its P40 series smartphones during an online event at a time of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The newest flagship phones, the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+, are pre-installed Huawei’s self-developed Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Apps eco-system.

Due to restrictions, Huawei devices can not use Google services and therefore Huawei developed an alternative, said Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business.

“Of course, we hope to continue our cooperation with Google, but we have developed our alternative,” said Yu. He added that Huawei’s own system has more than 1.3 million developers globally and the number will increase in the future.

Yu said the devices have three cameras on the P40, four cameras on the P40 Pro and five cameras on the P40 Pro+. The smartphones are powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

In February, the Chinese tech giant launched the second-generation of its foldable smartphone, Mate Xs, also during an online event.