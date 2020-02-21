Huawei says awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts

LONDON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese tech giant Huawei announced here on Thursday that it has so far been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs).

Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of Huawei’s Carrier BG (business group), released Huawei’s new 5G products and solutions and launched the 5G Partner Innovation Program at the company’s product and solution launch event in London.

5G has developed beyond imagination in terms of deployment, ecosystem, and experience, said Ding.

As a leading global 5G supplier, Huawei is committed to developing the best end-to-end 5G solutions, which will include the industry’s highest-performance 5G base station that supports all scenarios and the Blade AAU with the industry’s highest level of integration, according to Huawei.

In the 4G era, virtually all operators provided the same network experience, but when it comes to 5G, operators can provide differentiated experiences and charge users based on more metrics, including data volume, latency, bandwidth, and number of devices connected, said Ding.

This makes it possible to monetize 5G, and it is critical that operators redefine their 5G business models now, added Ding.

In addition to products, Huawei plans to invest 20 million U.S. dollars into innovative 5G applications over the next five years through the 5G Partner Innovation Program, with the aim of contributing to a thriving 5G ecosystem and accelerating the commercial success of 5G.