Huawei to build wireless product plant in France

PARIS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Huawei on Thursday announced a 200-million-euro (219.88-million-U.S. dollar) investment plan to build in France a new wireless communications product factory specializing in 4G and 5G equipment and targeting European markets.

“This highly automated and intelligent facility will specialize in 4G and 5G equipment, and will primarily manufacture supplies for European customers,” said the tech giant in a press release, adding that the plant will be one of its first implementations of its advanced manufacturing technologies in Europe.

“As one of the world’s most advanced manufacturing centers, France has mature industrial infrastructure and a highly educated labor pool, and its geographic positioning is ideal for Huawei,” it added. “This manufacturing plant will add to Huawei’s integrated value chain within Europe, improving the timeliness and reliability of Huawei’s deliveries to European customers.”

The planned investment for this new plant will be used for the land, construction, and equipment. Construction will utilize some of the world’s most advanced production equipment and tools from local leading partners, according to the company.

It is estimated that this project will generate 1 billion euros worth of products annually and directly create 500 jobs, said Huawei.

In the plant, a demo center, showcasing the wireless base station production, software loading, and testing process, will be open to carriers, governments and related authorities, it added.