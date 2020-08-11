Huawei’s Take on the HomePod Launches in the UK Next Week

We first got a glimpse of the very familiar looking Huawei Sound X speaker back in February, when it appeared alongside the also rather Apple-esque MatePad Pro 5G.

Now, the company has announced the speaker is coming to the UK next week for £299.99.

If that sounds like a lot, especially for a Huawei product, it’s worth knowing that the speaker is a collab with the incredibly high-end audio brand Devialet, whose speakers usually cost four figures.

So it’s a sort of budget version of a premium product, that looks like a HomePod, but doesn’t include a smart assistant.

Tricky sell.

Since it doesn’t have Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri or even poor old Bixby, the Sound X (why is everything ‘X’ lately?) is currently a very, very pricey Bluetooth speaker.

That said, it includes six speakers for 360-degree sound, and has spatial awareness to adapt to whatever room you’re in — like other fancy speakers on the market. It’s also hi-res audio certified and includes dual woofers, plus 60W bass that comes out horizontally. Huawei says this means you can put a glass of water on top and it won’t move, if you had any desire to do that.

Quoth the press release, which is definitely missing some words:

“Its exterior design was inspired by the golden dome of the black, glazed surface hints at the robust sound that seems to emanate from a bottomless well.”

You’re not reading that wrongly – it doesn’t make sense.

Huawei continues:

“The main, glossy portion of the body is crafted through use of an advanced non-conductive vacuum electroplating process, to ensure quality signal transmission and reception. The lower portion uses a seamless cover that further facilitates free, lossless transmission. The RGB tri-color indicator light on the top surface seemingly blends the emitted light with its surroundings, for a kaleidoscopic display that is reminiscent of a glamorous music hall.”

Well, we guess they couldn’t say “we saw the HomePod and said, ‘we’ll have one of those, please.'”

Thankfully, considering Huawei phones aren’t exactly popular right now due to the whole Google problem, you’re not locked into that ecosystem. It’s apparently easier to pair the speaker to Huawei phones using One-Hop sharing (i.e. tapping the NFC bit of the phone on the speaker for instant transfer), but all other devices can connect with Bluetooth as normal. Also, if you did want to add a smart assistant, you could easily hook up something like Echo Input.

We’re not sure who’s going to buy the Sound X – maybe people who want a Devialet speaker but can’t afford one – but if you fancy it, order before the 30th of August and you’ll get a free Huawei MatePad T8 tablet worth £99.99.

It’s in the Huawei store from Monday 17th August.