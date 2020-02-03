Hubei companies develop novel coronavirus detection products

WUHAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Six biotech companies in central China’s Hubei Province have developed new products for detecting the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to local authorities.

Wang Wei, director of the Hubei Provincial Department of Science and Technology, made the remarks at a news conference on prevention and control of the epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus in Hubei on Sunday.

The two novel coronavirus detection kits developed by the BGI in Wuhan and the sequencing system of the virus developed by the MGI in Wuhan have been approved by the National Medical Products Administration on Jan. 26, said Wang.

The new products for detecting the virus developed by other four companies have also been submitted for approval, Wang added.

In addition, two antibody detection kits jointly developed by Wuhan Institute of Virology and a pharmaceutical company have started production and will soon be put into the market.

Hubei had reported 11,177 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Sunday, with 350 deaths and 1,701 cases in severe or critical condition.

Since the outbreak, Hubei has stepped up measures to speed up the diagnosis process and expand the supply capacity of virus detection products.