Hubei dialects-Mandarin translation function launched on WeChat

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — A WeChat function to translate Hubei dialects into standard Mandarin has been launched in order to help medical teams better communicate with local patients when fighting against the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Beijing Evening News.

The dialect translation function has collected 156 words and 75 phrases originating from Wuhan, Xiangyang, Yichang, Huangshi, Jingzhou, Ezhou, Xiaogan, Huanggang and Xianning of central China’s Hubei Province, center of the coronavirus outbreak, said the newspaper.

The translation function is also available in instant translation software and audio software.

A total of 189 medical teams comprised of 21,569 medical workers had been sent to Hubei to help combat the coronavirus disease COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the National Health Commission.