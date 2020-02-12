Hubei produces over 30,000 protective suits per day

WUHAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province can produce over 30,000 protective suits per day, said Cao Guangjing, vice governor of the province, at a press conference Saturday.

The major protective suits manufacturers in the province will soon increase the output to 50,000 per day with the introduction of new production equipment, Cao said.

Cao said the major enterprises of protective products in the province have all resumed work as of Friday, and the N95 masks manufacturers eye an capacity of 150,000 to 200,000 masks per day.