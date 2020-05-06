Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 30 consecutive days

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China’s Hubei province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

This marks that Hubei has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 30 consecutive days since April 4.

Meanwhile, in Hubei, the areas outside Wuhan have reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 60 consecutive days.

As of Sunday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

Hubei lowered its novel coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.