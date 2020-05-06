 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 30 consecutive days

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China’s Hubei province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

This marks that Hubei has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 30 consecutive days since April 4.

Meanwhile, in Hubei, the areas outside Wuhan have reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 60 consecutive days.

As of Sunday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

Hubei lowered its novel coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.

Published in News

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *