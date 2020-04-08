Hubei reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Sunday in central China’s Hubei province, despite an increase of 35 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the Health Commission of Hubei said Monday.

The province saw one new death, which was reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan on Monday.

After ruling out 45 cases, the total number of asymptomatic patients reached 705, all of whom had been put under medical observation by the end of Sunday.

Sixty-nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery Sunday. Among the 577 patients being treated in hospital, 149 were still in severe condition and 85 others in critical condition.

Hubei has so far reported 67,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,008 in Wuhan.