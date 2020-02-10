Hubei still short of at least 2,250 medical personnel

WUHAN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province is still in short of at least 2,250 medical personnel in face of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said a provincial official.

A total of 107 medical teams comprising 10,596 medical personnel have been sent to aid the province as of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, of whom 9,061 have been dispatched to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Yang Yunyan, deputy governor of the province at the press conference on Thursday.

The province has tested 89,685 nucleic acid samples of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday with the testing capability reaching 10,000 samples per day, said Yang at the press conference.

Wuhan has about 109,000 test reagents in stock, and can test 4,000 to 5,000 samples per day.