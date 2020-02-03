Hubei to conduct centralized isolation of suspected cases of novel coronavirus

WUHAN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The headquarters for the control and treatment of the epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in central China’s Hubei Province has announced that it will conduct centralized isolation of all suspected infection cases.

The headquarters made the announcement at a meeting held on Sunday, demanding efforts to strictly follow the requirement of concentrating patients, experts and resources to better contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The headquarters also required that the process of screening and diagnosis should be simplified and shortened as far as possible, in a bid to avoid more cross-infection.

At the same time, it also urged to do everything possible to enhance the capability of receiving and treating patients by coordinating the deployment of medical resources and speeding up the establishment of designated hospitals and isolation wards.

To search for the suspected cases of novel coronavirus, the meeting also required the grassroots to strictly implement the medical observation system, set up files, make records, and report any abnormalities immediately.