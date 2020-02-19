Hubei uses AI phone calls for screening residents’ health

WUHAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is using AI-powered phone calls for asking residents about their temperature, according to its developer.

“Are you in Wuhan at the moment? Is the body temperature of you and your family normal?” These are questions that many Hubei residents receive after picking up the phones in recent days.

Voice recognition is applied to the residents’ replies, which are used as evidence for health screening, according to its developer Hubei branch of telecommunication giant China Mobile.

The phone calls have reached nearly 100,000 residents in the cities of Wuhan, Yichang and Huangshi, the company said.

“The technology will greatly save the time of community workers, who can put the time for other tasks of epidemic prevention,” said Fan Bingheng, general manager of the company.

Hubei Province reported 1,693 new confirmed cases and 132 new deaths Tuesday. The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the province to 61,682.