Huge anti-mask crowd protests against lockdown restrictions and 5G phone networks

Unmasked campaigners came together for a ‘freedom gathering’ in protest of the coronavirus lockdown.

Tens of people congregated in Victoria Square in Birmingham on Saturday to make their views on face masks known.

They gathered around a speaker and a sign which read ‘Covid-19 is a smokescreen for a bigger agenda’, the Birmingham Mail reported.

The speaker said: “Everyone can’t go to pop concerts until he (Boris Johnson ) says so.

“What is it all about? It’s about control, exactly. Many of you already know this.

“So many people are walking around with masks on. What about the masks issue? Do masks protect you? Look at the scientific studies.

“They say they have next to no effect.”

This is not true.

Numerous laboratory studies have shown that masks can stop the spread of droplets produced by coughs and sneezes, which in turn can stop coronavirus infection.

Epidemiological data from 15 states in the US where mask mandates were introduced found that they lowered the rate of daily case growth by 2% over two weeks.

Scientists have also looked at specific case studies, including a man with a dry cough who had the coronavirus when he took a flight from China to Toronto wearing a mask.

None of the 25 people close to him caught the disease.

Similarly two mask wearing hair stylists in Missouri who had Covid-19 did not pass it on to any of their 140 clients despite close contact.

The anti-mask group behind the Birmingham protest, which also questions the need for 5G, describes itself as a movement that is ‘peacefully questioning the narrative’.

Similar rallies were also planned in east London, Hull, Bournemouth and Sheffield.

Their website reads: “We do not consent to Government social distancing measures infringing upon public and private life.

“We do not accept enforced masks. We do not accept a dictatorship of lockdowns, threats of lockdowns, and Covid Ghettos.”

The protest was staged in a city which is seeing its coronavirus cases continue to pile up.

Birmingham has recorded 5,803 cases, 318 more than on Monday and the highest of any city except for London.

Official Government advice says that people should not be gathering in large crowds for events and should wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.