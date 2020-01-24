Huge factory explosion rips through Houston

A massive explosion has ripped through an industrial building in Houston, Texas leaving at least one person injured as the blast that was felt miles away left rubble scattered throughout the area and damaged nearby homes.

The blast occurred at about 4.30am on Friday in the northwest of the city.

At least one person was taken to hospital because of the blast and a hazardous materials team was responding to the area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion but is believed to have occurred at a machining and manufacturing company, Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, on Gessner Road.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the area around the blast as emergency vehicles converged on the area.

The explosion shook other buildings with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the entire city with many fearing it was an earthquake or that a vehicle had crashed into their homes.

A surveillance camera from a nearby home captured the moment the blast happened with a huge flash of light exploding into the sky. The force of the explosion was so big that the CCTV camera fell.

A fire burned following the explosion and smoke was seen hanging over the area.

‘This is still an active scene. Avoid the area,’ Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said on Twitter.

‘We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info.’

Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist with the local Fox News channel, said the huge blast had shown up on local weather radar and was felt more than 20 miles away.

‘Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston,’ he tweeted.

The explosion appeared to be centered on the industrial building and some nearby homes were damaged.

The powerful explosion caused windows to shatter in homes and door jambs to crack.

One nearby gas station also had its front doors blown wide open.

‘It’s a warzone over here,’ resident Mark Brady told Click2Houston.'(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong.

‘It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here… and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in and we don’t know what it is.

‘This is a big disaster. I really don’t know what happened.’

Another resident, only identified as Kim, said the roof of her home collapsed onto her sleeping family and they had to be rescued by neighbors.

‘The whole house is ruined. The whole ceiling crashed down on all of us. We were all trapped in there and a nice family came and helped up out. It’s just trashed,’ she said.

Residents as far flung as Pasadena – about 16 miles away – said they thought the explosion had gone off in their back yard.

Houston Police tweeted at around 5am: ‘Building Explosion 4500 Gessner: HPD command post at Tanner @ Gessner. All traffic avoid hot zone between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Rd.’

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities of injuries but KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward.

Those who live nearby are being evacuated over fears of a secondary explosion and noxious gas.