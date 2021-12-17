Huge lines at Covid vaccination clinics across the UK for walk-in booster shots, with some people waiting up to five hours.

Huge lines at Covid vaccination centres across the UK for walk-in booster jabs, with some people waiting up to five hours.

Last night, the government announced that by the end of December, all over-18s would receive a booster vaccine, prompting a rush for vaccinations at walk-in clinics today.

Huge lines have formed outside vaccine walk-in clinics across the UK today, with some people standing in line for up to five hours after the government announced that all over-18s would be given a vaccine by the end of December.

After Boris Johnson announced last night that anyone over the age of 18 who had their second dose at least three months ago could attend a clinic to get their booster starting today, long lines formed outside walk-in clinics.

Staff told those in the walk-in queue at St Thomas’ Hospital near Parliament in central London this afternoon that the wait could be up to five hours.

According to reports, the clinic only had a few staff members available to administer the booster vaccine today due to large crowds.

“Moving into hour five of queue for walk-in booster at St Thomas’s Hospital,” BBC journalist Jack Slater tweeted.

There are only four people giving the jab today, according to reports.

‘Stock isn’t the issue; staff is.’

Still, it’ll be at least an hour.”

There were also long lines at walk-in centers in Glasgow, Scotland, and major English cities such as Manchester and Leeds.

The walk-in (hashtag)booster queue at St Thomas’ Hospital is now in its fifth hour.

Only four people are reportedly giving the jab today – “stock isn’t the problem, staff is.”

Still, it’ll be at least an hour.

In Kent, Berkshire, and north London, people said they waited up to two and a half hours outside walk-in vaccination sites for a third jab.

People began queuing outside one vaccine center in Manchester’s Whalley Range at 9 a.m.

Within an hour, there were at least 200 people in line, with newcomers told to expect a two-hour wait.

Ryan, 33, arrived with his young child and wife.

They were turned away when they arrived yesterday because they were not under the age of 40, but after a change in eligibility last night, they are now eligible.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Walk-in booster jab: Huge queues at Covid vaccination centres across UK as some wait in line for five hours