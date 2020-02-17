Huge mounds of stinking seaweed wash up on shore and engulf Coogee Beach

Huge mounds of seaweed have been spotted at one of Sydney’s popular beaches.

The mountains of seaweed were spotted at Coogee Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Thursday.

Extraordinary images show the large pile of seaweed dumped on the beautiful beach covering the sand.

The word Coogee is taken from the Aboriginal term ‘koojah’ which means ‘rotten seaweed’ from the Bidigal language.

Torrential rain, high tides and strong wings helped wash the seaweed to shore earlier this week.

The seaweed is expected to wash back into the ocean with high tides and rain later today.

Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach was also blanketed in debris from the torrential storms.

The white, sandy beach was unrecognisable after it was covered in fallen logs, branches and seaweed after it was hammered with a massive downpour of rain.

Swimmers had to keep an eye out for the debris after a huge tree branch was captured floating in the water.

Other photos show council workers trying to remove the debris from the famous beach.

Heavy rain and large swells up to five metres threaten to hammer New South Wales from Thursday, which forecasters say could produce more flooding and beach erosion.

Sydney looks set to be drenched by another powerful downpour with more than 100 millimetres of rain expected in some areas.

Forecasters are predicting Sydney’s CBD will be slammed with 40mm of rainfall on Thursday, while the east is hit with up to 60mm before the rainfall begins to ease later in the week