Hugh Godwin’s The Flying Prince: Alexander Obolensky, review: Enchanting detail about a rugby legend

Hugh Godwin, an i correspondent, delves into the fascinating story of a Russian-born aristocrat who helped England defeat the All-Blacks for the first time.

Prince Alexander Sergeevich Obolensky possessed everything.

Prince Serge, his father, was a Tsarist army officer and the patriarch of a well-connected and wealthy family.

They were well-connected, too, with a princely lineage dating back to the ninth century.

Alexander was born in 1916, unfortunately.

As revolution and civil war erupted around them in December 1918, the family and their meager belongings – including a Fabergé cigarette case – fled to Riga, where they boarded the Princess Margaret, a converted British minesweeper bound for Millwall docks.

Eighteen years later, on his England rugby union debut at Twickenham, Obolensky scored two tries as the hosts defeated mighty New Zealand for the first time.

The winger made history as the first Russian-born England international in any sport that afternoon.

After Millwall, Obolensky’s short life was three-fold: White Russian exile; financially challenged English gentleman; rugby titan, as Hugh Godwin, i’s rugby union correspondent, explains in The Flying Prince in often enchanting detail.

Serge took a job as an engineering company rep in France to help support the family financially.

Alexander’s private education was mostly funded by the company.

The world of Obolensky was unusual and rarefied.

Godwin is not immune to speculation due to a lack of source material, but he takes us into the heart of that insulated world.

The miserable, bickering Russian exile community would strum balalaikas, drink too much vodka, pine for the good old days, and whine incessantly about whatever nefarious activities they assumed Stalin was up to, in the best clichéd fashion.

Obolensky, on the other hand, was a big fan of Britain and its culture.

He breezed into Oxford University, became a British citizen, and aspired to work in the civil service. Urbane, louche, witty, and somewhat flighty of spirit, he breezed into Oxford University, became a British citizen, and aspired to work in the civil service.

Drink, debutantes, securing social invitations, and unlikely cameos from Boris Karloff, John Gielgud, and David Niven were all part of his British life.

Although he had good looks and charm, Obolensky’s romantic life remained unsatisfactory, and Godwin claims that he frequented brothels during the British Lions’ tour of Argentina in the summer of 1936.

