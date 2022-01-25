Hugh Hefner hired prostitutes for ‘Pig Night,’ fed us drugs, and worshipped Charles Manson, so I was a Playboy bunny.

Hugh Hefner, the playboy magnate who famously boasted of sleeping with thousands of women and they “all still like me,” went to his grave as a sex liberation legend.

However, a new documentary series that delves into the seedy underbelly of the world he created threatens to rip his legacy to shreds.

The ten-part exposé, which will premiere on January 24 in the United States, promises to reveal how Hefner’s carefully crafted public image as a friend to women was nothing more than a smokescreen.

Former lovers and employees who were interviewed for the show claim that the Playboy founder showed little concern for his Playboy Bunnies and used drugs to exert control over women.

Hefner is accused of behaving like an insatiable circus ringmaster, enticing girlfriends, female visitors, Hollywood stars, and prostitutes to indulge in his sexual fantasies.

He is also accused of coercing girlfriends into demonstrating their love for him by engaging in group sex and inviting friends to cavort with hookers for a debauched event known as “Pig Night.”

It’s even been suggested that the multi-millionaire businessman, who died in September 2017 at the age of 91, idolized cult leader Charles Manson and his mind control over women.

“He was like a vampire, sucking the life out of you,” ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, 65, says in the A&E Network documentary Secrets Of Playboy.

“He was a true monster.”

Nothing was enough for him when it came to the things that turned him on.

He cheated the entire world out of their money.

“Now that I think about it, I’m not sure how I fell for this.”

It was perplexing.

“He shattered me.

You couldn’t satisfy him, so he scared me.

He couldn’t get enough of it.

“He’d tell the public that even good girls can have healthy sex, but Hefner’s sex was anything but healthy because he went too far.

“He was soiling the girl next door.”

“He messed with my head so much that I felt compelled to put on a show every night.”

At least five nights a week, there was group sex.”

Hefner’s twisted fantasies included talk of snuff movies in which “in the end they kill the girl and that is the big orgasm,” according to Theodore, who was Hefner’s live-in partner for five years.

“Hef’s creation of Playboy was more than just getting girls to take their clothes off and pose nude,” Theodore continues.

“He desired to establish a globally accepted way of life for himself.”

‘You’re making history,’ he’d say.

“He knew exactly what to say, such as ‘Our lives are better than most people’s fantasies,…’

