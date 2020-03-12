Hugo Lloris slammed by Rio Ferdinand and Glenn Hoddle for Spurs mistakes

Tottenham were beaten 3-0 away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 tonight, with Hugo Lloris drawing plenty of criticism for his performance from the BT Sport studio

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League tonight after suffering a 3-0 defeat away at RB Leipzig – and BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Glenn Hoddle weren’t impressed by what they saw from Hugo Lloris.

Jose Mourinho’s men had it all to do in the second leg of their last-16 clash with Leipzig, who picked up a 1-0 victory away from home in the first.

Yet what initially seemed a difficult task soon became a near-impossible one, with Marcel Sabitzer’s brace after 21 minutes knocking the stuffing out of Spurs and confirming the Bundesliga side’s place in the quarter-finals.

Substitute Emil Forsberg then put the icing on the cake by converting the third with as many minutes remaining.

Lloris got a hand to both of Sabitzer’s strikes on the night; first failing to keep out the Austrian’s long-range effort after 10 minutes, before letting his header creep in at the near post 11 minutes later.

And Ferdinand and Hoddle were highly critical of the goalkeeper, insisting he should have done better for Leipzig’s two early goals.

While analysing Sabitzer’s opener on BT Sport, Manchester United legend Ferdinand said: “It’s a good strike, but the goalkeeper has to be questioned here surely guys.”

Hoddle later chipped in and said: “If he’s in the right position, just a yard inside the six-yard box, he saves that with ease – with ease.

“And the problem is, it’s a pattern. I’ve seen him do it and it’s something obviously he works on, he wants to be deep in his goal.

“But the deeper you go in your goal, you’re giving the corners away.

“So I just think it’s a technical thing that he’s got to get out of.”

And when taking a look at Sabitzer’s second, Ferdinand again pointed the finger at Lloris.

“Again, keeper could possibly do better there guys, but after the mistake from [Serge] Aurier it’s a great cross and a great goal,” he said.

Hoddle then added: “You can’t get beat at your near post. That is outside of the six-yard box.

“It’s not inside the six-yard box, you’re level with the six-yard box. If you get beat you get beat across your goal surely.

“We’re not digging him out we’re just saying – well we are digging him out, they’re two mistakes – but at the end of the day, at top level, at Champions League level and international level, you get caught out if you’re in the wrong position.

“It’s as simple as that.”