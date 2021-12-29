Trending
Infosurhoy
Picture released by Telam news agency showing an undated recent picture of Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of late Argentine football star Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy. - Diego Maradona's younger brother Hugo has died from a heart attack in Naples, at the age of 52 just a year after the Argentine football legend passed away, Italian football club Napoli confirmed on December 28, 2021. (Photo by TELAM / AFP) / - Argentina OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TELAM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/TELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s younger brother, dies of a heart attack at the age of 52.

0
By on News

Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s brother, dies of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Hugo Maradona died just 13 months after his legendary brother Diego died of cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s younger brother, died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Hugo Maradona died near Naples, Italy, where his older brother Diego played and was idolized by adoring fans from 1984 to 1991.

His death was announced by Napoli in a statement released yesterday, just 13 months after his legendary sibling died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

Hugo Maradona was an Argentine youth international who played as a midfielder in Italy, Spain, Austria, Japan, and Argentina.

In 1987, he joined his brother at Napoli, but after failing to make an impact, he was loaned out to Ascoli.

In September 1987, the two Maradona brothers faced off, with Napoli coming out on top 2-1.

After retiring as a player, Hugo Maradona joined Spanish club Rayo Vallecano and later worked as a coach with amateur clubs in Napoli.

“The club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, players, and the entire SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family following the sad passing of Hugo,” a Napoli spokesperson said in a statement.

Diego Maradona’s brother Hugo dies from a heart attack aged 52

Comments are closed.