Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s younger brother, dies of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s brother, dies of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Hugo Maradona died just 13 months after his legendary brother Diego died of cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s younger brother, died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Hugo Maradona died near Naples, Italy, where his older brother Diego played and was idolized by adoring fans from 1984 to 1991.

His death was announced by Napoli in a statement released yesterday, just 13 months after his legendary sibling died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

Hugo Maradona was an Argentine youth international who played as a midfielder in Italy, Spain, Austria, Japan, and Argentina.

In 1987, he joined his brother at Napoli, but after failing to make an impact, he was loaned out to Ascoli.

In September 1987, the two Maradona brothers faced off, with Napoli coming out on top 2-1.

After retiring as a player, Hugo Maradona joined Spanish club Rayo Vallecano and later worked as a coach with amateur clubs in Napoli.

“The club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, players, and the entire SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family following the sad passing of Hugo,” a Napoli spokesperson said in a statement.

