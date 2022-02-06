Hugs and Mugs, a coffee shop in Glasgow’s Queens Park, has set a date for its opening.

The Shawland’s newest coffee shop and cafe has finally revealed when it will open for business after a major renovation of the park’s derelict toilet block.

To the delight of locals, a brand new coffee shop in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park has revealed its official opening date.

Hugs and Mugs, a coffee shop on the southside, will soon be serving coffee to southsiders after a significant renovation of a derelict toilet block on Pollokshaws Road.

Hugs and Mugs will open tomorrow, Monday, February 7th, at 8 a.m. at 1001 Pollokshaws Road.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“Welcome to our coffee business – which will now be opened tomorrow and ready to serve you the most delicious coffee in the area,” the newest addition to the area wrote on their Facebook page.

Hugs and Mugs, which boasts an impressive interior with velvet seating areas and a plant-filled ceiling, was featured on local Facebook page My Shawlands, showing the extent of the major renovation of the former toilet block.

According to the cafe’s planning application, the new southside business would have an internal seating area that could accommodate 12 people.

The existing public restrooms in the building’s northern half would be kept.

The plan was initially turned down after Shawlands and Strathbungo Community Council expressed their opposition.

However, councillors were urged to support the application after the applicant, Behzad Karimi, addressed the majority of the reasons for refusal.