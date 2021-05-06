Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to win over Cerro Porteno

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Xinhua) — Veteran forward Hulk scored a first-half brace to help Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro to a 4-0 home win over Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno in their Copa Libertadores Group H match on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old former Brazil international forward gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute when he capitalized on an errant defensive pass to rifle a shot into the bottom right corner.

He doubled his tally just before the interval, timing his run to perfection to head home from point-blank range after a Jefferson Savarino cross from the right wing.

Hulk, who joined Atletico in January from Shanghai SIPG, has now scored four times in three Copa Libertadores outings this season.

Savarino and Chile international winger Eduardo Vargas added second-half goals as Atletico rose to the top of the group with two wins and a draw.

In other Copa Libertadores fixtures on Tuesday, Santos won 5-0 at home to The Strongest, Velez Sarsfield prevailed 2-0 at Union La Calera, Flamengo beat LDU Quito 3-2 in Ecuador, defending champions Palmeiras won 2-1 at Defensa y Justicia and Barcelona SC secured a 1-0 home win over Boca Juniors. Enditem