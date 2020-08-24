Hull Swinging Festival Bans Sex Because of Covid

A large swinging event called Swing Fest has decided to go ahead in Hull despite the rather thorny issue of coronavirus – but participants won’t be allowed to have sex.

If you’re wondering what the point is, apparently a lot of the “scene” is about the social side, and attendees will still “be treated to a light show, live DJs, tribute acts, male strippers [bit sexist]and breath-taking fire breathers” (breath-taking seems to be the wrong word to use there, but we digress).

Held at the inventively-named HU9 club in east Hull (can’t think of a company name? Use the postcode!), the event lasts two days and has sold out despite the fact no one will be getting laid.

Sadly, the “adult bouncy castle” has also had to be cancelled. We’re reliably informed it was a normal bouncy castle with naked people on it, rather than one portly masochist allowing people to jump on them. Well, the word “adult” could have been taken either way.

An anonymous swinger who works for the NHS told the Mirror that continuing with the event seems like a bad idea:

“While we are being told we must wear face masks in shops to limit the spread of the virus, the HU9 sex club is heavily promoting their Swing Fest event at the end of next month.

Many hundreds are attending the two-day sold out event, booked into local hotels [and]have no intention of socially distancing.

[…] Any outbreak at the event has the potential for a massive knock on effect to Hull’s residents, their hard work during lockdown and obviously the vulnerable throughout this country connected to those selfish enough to risk such a ridiculous event in pursuit of their sexual gratification.”

Tell us what you really think…!

Hull City Council, meanwhile, had this to say:

“Although the event is advertised to the swinging community, there will be no sexual activity involved in the event or any activities which might be associated with a sexual entertainment venue or hostess bar.”

A sex fest with no sex. They’ll save money on the puppy pads, at least. [Daily Mirror]