Human Nature’s Australian Open performance SLAMMED

Fans were quick to vent following Human Nature’s performance at the Australian Open on Sunday night.

The vocal group left Tennis fans divided following the performance of their new single Nobody Just Like You, ahead of the Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem match at Rod Laver Arena.

While many fans were left ‘disappointed’, others questioned the Australian Open’s choice of entertainment for the evening.

One user Tweeted: ‘That Human Nature performance was one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen,’ alongside a crying emoji.

Another wrote: ‘Of all the entertainers they had to choose from.. they chose.. human… nature.. Was Margaret Court on the entertainment committee?’.

‘Good way to send the crowd to sleep. Then again, it is a tennis crowd,’ another commented.

But it seems, not all fans were left unimpressed – with one user writing, ‘Love love love the new single boys!… Fan since the beginning.’

Another fan quickly chimed in: ‘Love it! Absolutely thrilled & beyond excited.’

The Australian group, who formed in the late-1980s, consists of singer Toby Allen, Phil Burton and brothers, Andrew and Mike Tierney.

It comes after the group were recently inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame last November, after three decades in showbusiness.

Human Nature began their careers in 1989 as ‘4 Trax’, when they represented their school, Hurlstone Agricultural High, in a local concert in Bankstown, western Sydney.

After signing a deal with Sony in 1995, the group released their triple platinum-selling debut album, Telling Everybody, in 1996.

Since then the group have gone on to release 13 albums, including hit singles such as He Don’t Love You and Every Time You Cry.