Human remains are found in a burnt-out house after bushfire tears through Moruya

A man’s body has been found in a home that was gutted by bushfires on the NSW south coast.

Police attended a Bumbo Road home in Bodalla near the town of Moruya on Friday following grave concerns for the occupant after a bushfire ravaged through the area on Thursday.

Officers located human remains in the completely destroyed home in the tiny town that has a population of less than 800.

Detectives, police rescue and specialist forensic officers remain at the scene on Friday night with the NSW Rural Fire Service, where a crime scene has been established.

‘While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 59-year-old male occupant,’ a police statement read.

Inquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for Coroner.

The man’s death takes the NSW death toll this fire season to 25 and takes the national toll to 33.

His death caps off a horror two days for the NSW southern region.

American firefighters Capt. Ian H. McBeth, 44, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr, 43 died when their Coulson Aviation C-130 Hercules water bomber Zeus crashed while fighting fires near Cooma on Thursday.

The funerals of Patrick, 29, and his father Robert Salway, 63, were held on Friday, more than three weeks after they were killed while trying to protect their home in the tiny farming hamlet of Wandella near Cobargo on NSW south coast on New Year’s Eve.

The Clyde Mountain Fire, which has destroyed more than 90,000 hectares near Moruya, was one of eight fires still burning out of control on Friday night.

It’s feared up to 10 homes were lost in Thursday’s blaze, which came within 150 metres of Moruya Hospital.