Human remains have been discovered in the search for an ex-NFL player’s missing girlfriend.

In the search for an ex-NFL player’s missing girlfriend, human remains were discovered.

Officials in Texas announced Friday that unidentified remains had been discovered during the search for Taylor Christine Pomaski, 29, who had gone missing.

A body was discovered in a ditch in the northern part of Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Early this week, the medical examiner is expected to make a decision.

“At this time, investigators are unsure of the identity of the remains,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “However, investigators believe they are connected to the Pomaski case.”

Pomaski was last seen in Spring, Texas, about 25 miles north of Houston.

Pomaski and her boyfriend, former NFL player Kevin Ware, allegedly got into a “violent fight” shortly before her disappearance, according to witnesses.

Ware, 40, has a long criminal record as a convicted felon.

He was arrested on April 19 for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and a firearm, but he was released the next day after posting a (dollar)23,000 bond.

Witnesses say he hosted a party at his home on April 25, during which he was allegedly seen fighting with his girlfriend.

According to reports, Ware has refused to cooperate with police.

According to Texas ABC station KTRK, “Harris County investigators said he is a person of interest, along with several other witnesses who have also not come forward.”

“She’s a lovely, lovely person on the inside and out, and we’re very concerned about her,” friend Eric Zuleger told KTRK.

Since June, when he was arrested for violating his bond, Ware has been incarcerated in the Montgomery County jail.

Ware, a former tight end, was signed by the Washington Football Team in 2003 after attending the University of Washington.

He was signed by the San Francisco 49ers the following year.

It was Ware’s final season in the NFL; he only appeared in 16 games in total.