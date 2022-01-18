Human rights organizations have slammed Greece’s biometric policing program.

According to Human Rights Watch and Homo Digitalis, the’smart policing’ project is likely to exacerbate discrimination already in place.

NEW YORK

International human rights watchdogs said on Tuesday that Greece’s new “smart policing” initiative, which involves scanning people’s faces and fingerprints, is “incompatible with international human rights standards on privacy.”

Human Rights Watch and Homo Digitalis slammed the Greek government’s decision to collect biometric data in a report, claiming that the program would exacerbate already existing discrimination.

The EU-funded project will collect biometric data on a large scale using a hand-held device and cross-check it against police, immigration, and private-sector databases, primarily for immigration purposes.

This information will be compared to information already stored in 20 national and international databases.

In the report, Belkis Wille, a senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch, stated, “The European Commission is funding a program that will help Greek police target and harass refugees, asylum seekers, and minority groups.”

The program will be carried out by Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, which signed a contract with the Hellenic Police Directorate of the Ministry of Citizen Protection of Greece for the so-called smart policing project in 2019.

Even if migrants, asylum seekers, and other marginalized groups have documents, police detain them for hours to verify their identity and legal status, according to the report.

The watchdogs claim that the program violates both Greek and European law, which states that personal data must be collected and processed lawfully, with the “objectives of the processing” specified.

According to Human Rights Watch, the smart policing program will “violate international human rights standards or the data protection standards enshrined in EU Directive 2016680,” and the EU should not fund programs with serious human rights implications.