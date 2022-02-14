Human Rights Watch says the delay in the trial for the massacre raises concerns about Cameroon’s legal system.

According to a rights group, families are still waiting for justice two years after 21 people were killed by government forces and armed Fulani.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday that the slow pace of the trial of 21 people accused of involvement in the killings of 21 civilians in Cameroon in February 2020 “raises concerns about the justice system’s efficiency and ability to deliver justice to the victims.”

Government forces and armed ethnic Fulani killed 21 civilians in Ngarbuh, including 13 children and a pregnant woman, according to the rights group’s research.

In retaliation for the community’s suspected harboring of separatist fighters, they “burned five homes, looted scores of other properties, and beaten residents,” according to an HRW statement released to commemorate the incident’s two-year anniversary.

It said the killings in Ngarbuh, a town in Cameroon’s North-West region, were “among the worst atrocities perpetrated by Cameroonian security forces since the crisis in the country’s Anglophone regions began in late 2016.”

“The families of the victims are still waiting for justice two years after the massacre, even as security forces continue to commit serious human rights violations,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The defendants in the trial, which began in December, are:

“two soldiers… a gendarme, a former separatist fighter, and 17 ethnic Fulani vigilantes, who remain at large,” according to a military court in the capital Yaounde, on February 17, 2020.

The 21 people are accused of “murder, arson, destruction, violence against a pregnant woman, and disobeying orders,” according to the Human Rights Watch.

“The failure to ensure effective investigations and prosecutions is the avoidable consequence of the failure to ensure effective investigations and prosecutions for the killings of civilians in Ngarbuh,” Allegrozzi said.

According to HRW, Cameroonian security forces continue to commit “serious crimes in the Anglophone regions,” highlighting “a climate of impunity that has fueled the crisis in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions for the past five years.”

“Armed separatist groups have also perpetrated atrocities such as assassinations, kidnappings, torture, and widespread attacks on education.”

This underscores the critical need for effective investigations into all serious abuses that meet international standards, according to HRW.

Allegrozzi urged Cameroonian authorities to “rein in their security forces, put an end to abuses, and ensure that those who are most responsible are brought to justice.”

