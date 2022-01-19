Human trafficking kingpin is sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Belgian court.

A Belgian court sentenced a kingpin of human trafficking to 15 years in prison.

BRUSSELS (AA) – A Belgian court sentenced the ringleader of a human trafficking network to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants discovered in a refrigerator truck.

According to Belgian daily Le Soir, the Court of Bruges sentenced Vietnamese Vo Van Hong to 15 years in prison and fined him €920,000 (approximately $1,042,000) for his role in migrant trafficking that resulted in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in 2019.

The victims were discovered dead in a refrigerator truck in an industrial zone outside of London, suffering from hypothermia and a lack of oxygen. They were attempting to enter the UK illegally with the help of a human traffickers network.

According to the investigation, Hong was identified as the ringleader, overseeing criminal activities from Belgium’s capital, Brussels.

He assisted in the trafficking of at least 115 people to the United Kingdom between 2018 and 2020.

Before taking the truck from the Belgian port town of Zeebruges to the UK, the network had two hideouts in Brussels, where at least 15 of the victims had taken shelter.

The criminal gang’s other 22 members were also found guilty by the court.